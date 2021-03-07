STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Three-year-old girl dies as UP hospital refuses to stitch wounds over non-payment of bills

The child was handed over to her relatives by doctors of Unity Medicity Hospital without giving her the stitches and dressing after an abdominal surgery.

Published: 07th March 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors, medical, surgery

For representational purposes.

LUCKNOW:  A three-year-old girl was allegedly left to die with her post-surgery stitches still open outside a private hospital in UP’s Prayagraj district on Friday over non-payment of medical bills. The incident prompted the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to issue a notice to the district administration seeking a report within 24 hours.

The child was handed over to her relatives by doctors of Unity Medicity Hospital without giving her the stitches and dressing after an abdominal surgery. The minor was left to die apparently because her medical bills had run into Rs 5 lakh, which her parents were unable to pay. The family from Manjahanpur in Kaushambi had recently brought the girl to the hospital with severe abdominal pain.

The NCPCR also asked the Prayagraj DM to conduct a detailed inquiry, register an FIR and recommend strict action against doctors and staff of the hospital. It has asked the district administration to provide compensation to the family. The DM has formed a two-member team to look into the matter. Hospital authorities denied the incident. When contacted by this newspaper, they did not pick the call. However, a video going viral shows the minor writhing in pain with a pipe sticking out of her nose. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP hospital Prayagraj
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp