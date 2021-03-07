Three-year-old girl dies as UP hospital refuses to stitch wounds over non-payment of bills

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: A three-year-old girl was allegedly left to die with her post-surgery stitches still open outside a private hospital in UP’s Prayagraj district on Friday over non-payment of medical bills. The incident prompted the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to issue a notice to the district administration seeking a report within 24 hours.

The child was handed over to her relatives by doctors of Unity Medicity Hospital without giving her the stitches and dressing after an abdominal surgery. The minor was left to die apparently because her medical bills had run into Rs 5 lakh, which her parents were unable to pay. The family from Manjahanpur in Kaushambi had recently brought the girl to the hospital with severe abdominal pain.

The NCPCR also asked the Prayagraj DM to conduct a detailed inquiry, register an FIR and recommend strict action against doctors and staff of the hospital. It has asked the district administration to provide compensation to the family. The DM has formed a two-member team to look into the matter. Hospital authorities denied the incident. When contacted by this newspaper, they did not pick the call. However, a video going viral shows the minor writhing in pain with a pipe sticking out of her nose.