STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Trivendra Singh Rawat safe for now, to remain Uttarakhand CM

Raman Singh, BJP’s national vice-president, spoke to at least four MPs separately behind closed doors.

Published: 07th March 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Trivendra Singh Rawat

Trivendra Singh Rawat

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is safe for now as the BJP brass reposed faith in him despite a section of party leaders clamouring for his removal ahead of next year’s assembly elections.The BJP brass had convened an emergency meeting of core group of the state unit which set off the buzz about change of guard, said party insiders.Party’s central observer, former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, and state in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam arrived from Delhi for the meet.

The core group also comprises all six BJP MPs from Uttarakhand, the state party president, the chief minister and state cabinet ministers — Tirath Singh Rawat, Madan Kaushik, Dhan Singh Rawat. Raman Singh, BJP’s national vice-president, spoke to at least four MPs separately behind closed doors.

“These (talks of changing the CM) are baseless rumours. Our government will complete four years on March 18. In the meeting, we discussed and reviewed the performance of the government and preparations of various programmes to be held on the occasion. The party will contest in 2022 with TS Rawat as the CM,” BJP state president Bansidhar Bhagat said after a day packed with speculation in Dehradun.Sources said after the Uttarakhand High Court in October last year directed the CBI to probe allegations of corruption against Rawat, the momentum to remove him had gained pace. However, the apex court had stayed the HC order. 

The complaints against Rawat include bureaucracy not listening to MLAs and workers, centralised power, no cabinet expansion, ignoring those loyal to the party while favouring rebels from Congress, and corruption. According to sources, three names were in race — Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni, Nainital MP and former state party president Ajay Bhatt and Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. In fact, Nishank reached Dehradun and had a separate meeting with Singh, fuelling the talks of change in guard. But, after marathon meetings, the state unit came out and stood behind Rawat.

Interestingly, the nine-day budget session of Uttarakhand assembly, which was scheduled to conclude on March 9, was cut short on Saturday, which further fuelled talks of  the CM being replaced. “A party member privy to the developments said, “The central leadership was apprised by a group of MLAs that the party will lose elections if Rawat continues to be the CM.”Many recalled that in 2009 the BJP had replaced then CM  B C Khanduri with Nishank and later brought back Khanduri in 2011, just six months before assembly polls in 2012. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand cm Trivendra Singh Rawat BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp