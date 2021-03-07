Trivendra Singh Rawat safe for now, to remain Uttarakhand CM

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is safe for now as the BJP brass reposed faith in him despite a section of party leaders clamouring for his removal ahead of next year’s assembly elections.The BJP brass had convened an emergency meeting of core group of the state unit which set off the buzz about change of guard, said party insiders.Party’s central observer, former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, and state in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam arrived from Delhi for the meet.

The core group also comprises all six BJP MPs from Uttarakhand, the state party president, the chief minister and state cabinet ministers — Tirath Singh Rawat, Madan Kaushik, Dhan Singh Rawat. Raman Singh, BJP’s national vice-president, spoke to at least four MPs separately behind closed doors.

“These (talks of changing the CM) are baseless rumours. Our government will complete four years on March 18. In the meeting, we discussed and reviewed the performance of the government and preparations of various programmes to be held on the occasion. The party will contest in 2022 with TS Rawat as the CM,” BJP state president Bansidhar Bhagat said after a day packed with speculation in Dehradun.Sources said after the Uttarakhand High Court in October last year directed the CBI to probe allegations of corruption against Rawat, the momentum to remove him had gained pace. However, the apex court had stayed the HC order.

The complaints against Rawat include bureaucracy not listening to MLAs and workers, centralised power, no cabinet expansion, ignoring those loyal to the party while favouring rebels from Congress, and corruption. According to sources, three names were in race — Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni, Nainital MP and former state party president Ajay Bhatt and Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. In fact, Nishank reached Dehradun and had a separate meeting with Singh, fuelling the talks of change in guard. But, after marathon meetings, the state unit came out and stood behind Rawat.

Interestingly, the nine-day budget session of Uttarakhand assembly, which was scheduled to conclude on March 9, was cut short on Saturday, which further fuelled talks of the CM being replaced. “A party member privy to the developments said, “The central leadership was apprised by a group of MLAs that the party will lose elections if Rawat continues to be the CM.”Many recalled that in 2009 the BJP had replaced then CM B C Khanduri with Nishank and later brought back Khanduri in 2011, just six months before assembly polls in 2012.