'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav': Prakash Javadekar inaugurates exhibitions at seven places

NEW DELHI: The 75th year of Independence is an important juncture for the country to reflect on how far the country has progressed, said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar while inaugurating exhibitions at seven places, including the national capital on Saturday. This was a part of kickstarting the celebrations leading up to the 75th Independence Day.

Javadekar said that it was important to make people aware of the story of freedom struggle in their own languages. “In the coming days, the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will be celebrated on a much larger scale,” said Javadekar.

“It pays tributes to the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Subash Chandra Bose, Dr. Ambedkar, all prominent leaders and revolutionaries including Khudiram Bose, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who have earned us our freedom,” he said.

Javadekar also virtually inaugurated photo-exhibitions at Bengaluru, Pune, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir and Bishnupur in Moirang of Manipur. The minister told everyone to visit the exhibitions, “The exhibitions organised by Bureau of Outreach Communication will educate people on the ethos of freedom struggle and help us envision our path for the next 25 years.

I invite people to visit these venues and leave with a piece of history” he said. Amit Khare, secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said that the national committee headed by Union Minister of Home Affairs has tasked each Ministry to work towards educating people on the efforts of freedom fighters.