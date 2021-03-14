STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID cases remain over 400 for third straight day in Delhi

Talking to media, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday the figures of over 400 per day suddenly were “not alarming”, and asserted that the positivity rate was still below one per cent. 

A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

NEW DELHI:  The national capital on Saturday recorded 419 new Covid-19 cases crossing the 400-mark for the third consecutive day. The positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. 

While the city recorded 419 fresh cases on Saturday, the death toll climbed to 10,939 with three more fatalities, as per the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. 

On Friday, 431 cases were recorded, the highest single-day spike in over two months, while the count on Thursday was 409. Delhi had registered 370 cases on Wednesday and 320 on Tuesday. The new coronavirus cases recorded on Saturday took the infection tally to 6,43,289.

The number of active cases of the disease in the city rose to 2,207 from 2,093 on Friday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.60 from 0.59 per cent the previous day. The total number of tests conducted on Friday stood at 74,326, including 47,120 RT-PCR tests and 27,206 rapid antigen tests.

The number of people under home isolation on Saturday rose to 1,204 from 1,097 on Friday, it said, adding that over 6.30 lakh people have recovered from the infection till date. 

Corona Update

  • 419 fresh cases

  • 03 Deaths

  • 2,093 Active cases

  • 6,43,289  Total Infection tally

