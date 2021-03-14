STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 crore compensation to family of deceased ‘corona warrior’ 

The chief minister met the grieving family members and provided them with a cheque for the compensation along with assuring all the possible help from his government. 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after handing over a cheque for `1 crore to family members of Rakesh Jain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday provided Corona Warrior financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of a deceased lab technician working in a hospital run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Jain was posted as a lab technician in the Department of Pathology at Hindu Rao Hospital. He got infected while serving corona patients and was admitted to the Metro Hospital at Preet Vihar on 17 June last year and passed away the next day.

“While working on Covid duty, Jain got contracted the infection. He was martyred but till his last breath, he served the citizens of Delhi. The Delhi government salutes such frontline workers who have served relentlessly the citizens of Delhi,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the chief minister’s office.

“Today, on behalf of the Delhi government, I have handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family members of Rakesh Jain. There is no compensation for anyone’s life, but I am hopeful that this financial assistance will provide some ease to his family,” he added.

