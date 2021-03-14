Jharkhand panchayats get push from ‘Anu Didi’

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: To boost the development of village panchayats, the Jharkhand government has decided to launch a unique initiative. Called ANUSAMARTHAN DIDI (Accelerated but Natural Uplifting for ANU), this programme will be run by women from self-help groups.

They will go to panchayats, implement developmental projects and report to the government what the villagers think. In short, this will be called ‘Anu Didi’.

Officials believe this will play an important role in strengthening the link between the state government and panchayats. As of now, out of 4356 panchayats in Jharkhand, the state government plans this in only 456, falling under 91 blocks of Jharkhand.

According to Panchayati Raj Director Aditya Ranjan, the importance of ‘sabhas’ has to be firmly established. “Anu Didi will help in strengthening the link between the state government and panchayats by implementing various schemes more efficiently,” he said.

The Panchayati Raj Department will work on the concept for a few months on a trial basis to assess its utility. Decision on expanding it to more panchayats will be taken collecting feedback.As per officials, two Anu Didi groups will be assigned to each of these 456 panchayats, who will hold ‘sabhas’ on a regular basis and assist the government in selecting developmental projects.