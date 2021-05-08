STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi speaks to Maharashtra, MP, Himachal, TN CMs on COVID-19 situation in their states

Modi has been interacting with chief ministers over telephone for the last couple of days to take stock of the pandemic situation in their states.

Published: 08th May 2021 01:09 PM

PM Narendra Modi (L) and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

PM Narendra Modi (L) and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray ((Photo| ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to the CMs of four states, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, separately over the phone and discussed the Covid-19 situation. 
Speaking to Thackeray, Modi appraised the Maharashtra government’s work to tackle the Covid-19 in the state. 

Thackeray also thanked Modi for the Centre’s guidance and cooperation during the pandemic. In a letter to Modi, Thackeray said the vaccination drive in Maharashtra has been the “fastest and the most efficient in the country”.

A doctor does a check-up of a new born baby in an isolation ward in Mumbai | PTI

At present, people have to register their names on CoWIN platform introduced by the central government for the vaccination.

“As we plan to open up vaccination for the 18 to 45 age group through the state’s procurement, the CoWIN app is seeing a sudden surge in the number of citizens wanting to register nationally. There is fear about the app malfunctioning and crashing as it did on the first day of registration of the age group,” he said.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin requested the Centre to enhance the oxygen allocation to Tamil Nadu to 500 MT. The CM assured the PM that the state would stand by the Centre in the fight. The PM assured Stalin that he would consider his request immediately. 

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan apprised Modi of the Covid situation including the improving recovery rate, the CMO said. Modi expressed satisfaction about the MP government’s efforts and the measures it has taken to curb the infection rate, the CMO said.

