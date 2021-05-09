COVID-19: Special door-to-door screening drive in rural Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: A steady rise in Covid cases in Haryana’s rural areas has prompted the state government to adopt a proactive ‘test, track and treat’ strategy, which will include a special door-to-door screening drive by 8,000 multidisciplinary teams.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who took a review meeting with top officials of the health and panchayat department on Saturday, directed that proactive strategies should be launched to contain the spread of the virus to rural areas.

The steps should include door-to-door screening camps and converting dharamshalas, government schools and AYUSH centres into isolation wings. “We have to protect rural areas against this infection. Each officer should ensure that special vigilance is kept on all villages,” he said.

A special awareness campaign-cum-counseling of rural inhabitants should be undertaken. “Health department officials along with ASHA workers and former and present public representatives in each village panchayat have to play key roles in encouraging people to get tested in screening camps,” he said.

Khattar said 8,000 multidisciplinary teams led by trainee doctors and health department officials, ASHA and Anganwadi workers should be constituted across the state to ensure screening of households in each village. He said screening of every family should be done along with recording of their oxygen and temperature levels.

“If during a screening camp, a person is found with symptoms, then the person should be advised to stay at home. Approximately one team per 500 households should be deployed for conducting the health screening,’’ he said.

The CM said while conducting screening, the teams should ensure that the patients having mild and moderate symptoms are given prescribed preventive medicines.