STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Congress Working Committee to meet on Monday to discuss poll defeat, Covid surge

The Congress Working Committee is scheduled to meet on Monday in the wake of the party’s rout in the recently-held Assembly elections and a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Published: 09th May 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Congress Working Committee is scheduled to meet on Monday in the wake of the party’s rout in the recently-held Assembly elections and a surge in Covid-19 cases. The meeting, which is to be chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at 11 am Monday, will likely see tough talk by senior party leaders who have been questioning the ambiguity over the party leadership and organisational elections to revive the party. The meeting comes after Sonia Gandhi said on Friday that the party’s performance in all states was very disappointing and that the CWC will review the results.

Many party leaders have called for introspection, following the results and that party is losing connect with the masses. The party has been decimated in Bengal, where it contested in alliance with the Left front. The historic second term for the LDF in Kerala has come as a big setback for the party as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is an MP from Wayanad in the state, was personally looking after the poll management. In Assam, the party could not stop the BJP from retaining power.

The CWC is also expected to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country and the “mismanagement” of the pandemic by the Modi government. Congress has been targeting the Centre over the pandemic situation. Former PM Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi have written to the PM giving suggestions to safeguard the lives of people.

She addressed the Parliamentary party on the matter and alleged that the Centre has failed the people of the country and abdicated its fundamental responsibilities and duties towards the people amid the Covid-19 crisis. She demanded that the Centre should urgently call an all-party meeting to discuss the pandemic situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Working Committee CWC coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp