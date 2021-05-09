Congress Working Committee to meet on Monday to discuss poll defeat, Covid surge

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Congress Working Committee is scheduled to meet on Monday in the wake of the party’s rout in the recently-held Assembly elections and a surge in Covid-19 cases. The meeting, which is to be chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at 11 am Monday, will likely see tough talk by senior party leaders who have been questioning the ambiguity over the party leadership and organisational elections to revive the party. The meeting comes after Sonia Gandhi said on Friday that the party’s performance in all states was very disappointing and that the CWC will review the results.

Many party leaders have called for introspection, following the results and that party is losing connect with the masses. The party has been decimated in Bengal, where it contested in alliance with the Left front. The historic second term for the LDF in Kerala has come as a big setback for the party as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is an MP from Wayanad in the state, was personally looking after the poll management. In Assam, the party could not stop the BJP from retaining power.

The CWC is also expected to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country and the “mismanagement” of the pandemic by the Modi government. Congress has been targeting the Centre over the pandemic situation. Former PM Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi have written to the PM giving suggestions to safeguard the lives of people.

She addressed the Parliamentary party on the matter and alleged that the Centre has failed the people of the country and abdicated its fundamental responsibilities and duties towards the people amid the Covid-19 crisis. She demanded that the Centre should urgently call an all-party meeting to discuss the pandemic situation.