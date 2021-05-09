Delhi school launches Covid helpline to provide real-time information about availability of beds, oxygen services

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: To provide real-time information about availability of beds in hospitals, oxygen services, plasma donors, tiffin services, Manav Sthali School in New Rajinder Nagar has initiated a helpline— Manav Suraksh. The service which was launched on May 2 also helps to find out ambulance service providers, laboratories or CT scan, and chemists.

Manav Suraksha team is jointly managed by Anushasit Sainanis (disciplined Soldiers) and the student council members along with a team of 80 students who are working round the clock to help people. “The team receives an average of 800 calls every day and works on five levels. Leaders are appointed to collect leads for portfolios that are oxygen, plasma, doctors, beds, tiffin service, medicines, and labs.

These leads are then verified by the class volunteers. The PR team is in direct contact with patients and provides necessary help from collected leads,” said Dipti A Bhatnagar, principal, Manav Sthali School. Information on the helpline is also on the school’s facebook page. She supervises the helpline along with Mamta Bhatnagar, who is the director and founder principal of the school.

“The Core team assigns tasks to volunteers. IT team maintains a database of Leads and resources. This list is updated twice a day. The Facebook page team provides required resources to people who reach out on Facebook for help. In these grim times, we Manav Sthali warriors all stand together united as ever to extend ourselves to society,” she added.