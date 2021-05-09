STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi school launches Covid helpline to provide real-time information about availability of beds, oxygen services

She supervises the helpline along with Mamta Bhatnagar, who is the director and founder principal of the school.

Published: 09th May 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Phone, Helpline

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI:  To provide real-time information about availability of beds in hospitals, oxygen services, plasma donors, tiffin services, Manav Sthali School in New Rajinder Nagar has initiated a helpline— Manav Suraksh. The service which was launched on May 2 also helps to find out ambulance service providers, laboratories or CT scan, and chemists.

Manav Suraksha team is jointly managed by Anushasit Sainanis (disciplined Soldiers) and the student council members along with a team of 80 students who are working round the clock to help people. “The team receives an average of 800 calls every day and works on five levels. Leaders are appointed to collect leads for portfolios that are oxygen, plasma, doctors, beds, tiffin service, medicines, and labs.

These leads are then verified by the class volunteers. The PR team is in direct contact with patients and provides necessary help from collected leads,” said Dipti A Bhatnagar, principal, Manav Sthali School. Information on the helpline is also on the school’s facebook page. She supervises the helpline along with Mamta Bhatnagar, who is the director and founder principal of the school.

“The Core team assigns tasks to volunteers. IT team maintains a database of Leads and resources. This list is updated twice a day. The Facebook page team provides required resources to people who reach out on Facebook for help. In these grim times, we Manav Sthali warriors all stand together united as ever to extend ourselves to society,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi school helpline Covid helpline Delhi COVID cases Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp