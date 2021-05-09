Mumbai Diary: Thackeray’s uneasy relationship with media

SUDHIR SURYAWANSHI By

Thackeray’s uneasy relationship with media

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has always had an uneasy relationship with journalists since the time of the late Bal Thackeray. After becoming chief minister, he started talking with media but only with selective media that are friendly with them. Besides that, he also believed in delivering monologues that have been frequently witnessed in pandemic through his state address, similar to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat-like programme. Several journalist associations wrote and asked Thackeray to declare journalists as front line workers, because other states such as Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have done so. His alliance partner minister Balasaheb Thorat also wrote a letter to him on this important matter, but so far such pleas have fallen on deaf ears

Sharad Pawar finishes post-surgery recovery

After a successful gall bladder surgery at Breach Candy hospital, NCP chief Sharad Pawar after almost gap cum rest of one month decided to start his active participation in pandemic time. On the first day of his work only, Sharad Pawar dashed a letter to Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asking to allow the hotel permit bar-restaurants to pay the taxes in four instalments, concession in power bill etc. Pawar in his letter said that in pandemic time, the hospitality sector is suffering a lot so they should help. However, Pawar’s demand of asking help for permit bar-restaurants has been criticised by some people, who added that Pawar has time for bars and restaurants but not common people and journalists

Fadnavis alleges Covid data fudging in Maha

The Mumbai model of controlling Covid-19 has been appreciated by everyone including the Supreme Court and PM Narendra Modi himself. The BMC in Mumbai has managed to do remarkable work also in by managing the supply of oxygen. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis got jittery about this success of Thackeray, he quickly wrote to the CM and pinpointed loopholes in the system. Fadnavis alleged that Mumbai is testing less and that has resulted in the recording of fewer cases. He also blamed Thackeray for fudging the coronavirus data

Time for Mumbai model in Nagpur?

Nagpur city is witnessing a large number of Covid 19 positive cases in the second wave despite having strong leaders such as Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis from this city. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation is ruled by BJP. It has more active positive cases than Mumbai. In Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting, the administration blamed the continuous interference of the leaders and which has resulted in administrative shortcomings and hence the rise in cases. However, they promised that henceforth they will not listen to any leader, but will implement the Mumbai model in Nagpur.