STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Mumbai Diary: Thackeray’s uneasy relationship with media

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has always had an uneasy relationship with journalists since the time of the late Bal Thackeray.

Published: 09th May 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

Thackeray’s uneasy relationship with media

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has always had an uneasy relationship with journalists since the time of the late Bal Thackeray. After becoming chief minister, he started talking with media but only with selective media that are friendly with them. Besides that, he also believed in delivering monologues that have been frequently witnessed in pandemic through his state address, similar to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat-like programme. Several journalist associations wrote and asked Thackeray to declare journalists as front line workers, because other states such as Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have done so. His alliance partner minister Balasaheb Thorat also wrote a letter to him on this important matter, but so far such pleas have fallen on deaf ears

Sharad Pawar finishes post-surgery recovery

After a successful gall bladder surgery at Breach Candy hospital, NCP chief Sharad Pawar after almost gap cum rest of one month decided to start his active participation in pandemic time. On the first day of his work only, Sharad Pawar dashed a letter to Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asking to allow the hotel permit bar-restaurants to pay the taxes in four instalments, concession in power bill etc. Pawar in his letter said that in pandemic time, the hospitality sector is suffering a lot so they should help. However, Pawar’s demand of asking help for permit bar-restaurants has been criticised by some people, who added that Pawar has time for bars and restaurants but not common people and journalists

Fadnavis alleges Covid data fudging in Maha

The Mumbai model of controlling Covid-19 has been appreciated by everyone including the Supreme Court and PM Narendra Modi himself. The BMC in Mumbai has managed to do remarkable work also in by managing the supply of oxygen. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis got jittery about this success of Thackeray, he quickly wrote to the CM and pinpointed loopholes in the system. Fadnavis alleged that Mumbai is testing less and that has resulted in the recording of fewer cases. He also blamed Thackeray for fudging the coronavirus data

Time for Mumbai model in Nagpur?

Nagpur city is witnessing a large number of Covid 19 positive cases in the second wave despite having strong leaders such as Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis from this city. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation is ruled by BJP. It has more active positive cases than Mumbai. In Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting, the administration blamed the continuous interference of the leaders and which has resulted in administrative shortcomings and hence the rise in cases. However, they promised that henceforth they will not listen to any leader, but will implement the Mumbai model in Nagpur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Sharad Pawar Mumbai diary Devendra Fadnavis
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp