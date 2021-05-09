Pure, organic bonding: Rishu and Himanshu Gandhi on providing nature-based solutions for mothers and babies

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

They hail from different states and streams. Dr Himanshu Gandhi belongs to Rohtak and worked in the government sector, Rishu from Yamunanagar was a Java developer at Infosys. Their marital union was arranged by the family elders in 2014. Back then, they had no inkling that they would be so perfect for each other. Both have similar views regarding life and work. More importantly, both individually had a vision to create something more valuable and unique, not only for themselves but for society as well.

“I always wanted to delve into the baby care segment. So, it came as a pleasant surprise when Himanshu said that even he wanted to do something in the field,” recalls Rishu, 31. Driven by this inclination, the Gandhis began their research. “We wanted to provide the best solutions for new mothers. While identifying the gaps, we learnt a great deal about consumer behaviour.

We then took an informed decision to fill the gaps with nature-based organic solutions, and thus began the journey of Mother Sparsh (in 2016),” says Himanshu, an engineering graduate from YMCA, Faridabad and an MBA from Fore School of Management Delhi. He recently completed his PhD from YMCA, Faridabad in Emotional Intelligence. In 2018, Himanshu quit his job (he was Deputy Director Education at Panchkula) and dedicated himself totally to Mother Sparsh.

Today, Mother Sparsh is known for its authenticity in fulfilling the evolving needs of mothers and babies with its nature-oriented solutions. Its R&D lab is at Panchkula, while the production units are spread over Sonipat, Baddi, Haridwar, and Amritsar, besides Panchkula. Rishu manages and leads the social media planning, in terms of digital front aspec t s, brand awareness as well as brand communication through various digital marketing strategies. Himanshu handles the operations, technicalities and designs brand communication strategically so that the communication is targeted to the right consumers/audience.

While Rishu keeps the employees motivated and ensures the company is constantly evolving, Himanshu works upon product quality and marketing, to keep it ahead of the competitors. As the two work together, some tiffs are bound to happen. “But with time, we have learnt the importance of respecting the other’s opinion. We handle disagreement in the most composed manner. Keeping our egos aside, we try to resolve it and hear out each other’s take on any dilemma and then reach a decision that is acceptable by both,” says Himanshu, 32. “Striking the right balance between personal and work life is the key.

It was the trust and equity in our relationship that helped us to strive through challenges we faced on our way till here, and still encounter,” puts in Rishu. “Getting married to someone who encourages you so much for a more fruitful tomorrow is really a blessing,” she adds. “The way Rishu balances work and personal life impresses me no end. She is always very practical and in high spirits,” says Himanshu. “And it his dedication and passion for the brand that bowls me over,” quips Rishu, adding, “his ability to remain cool when faced with tough times is something I want to imbibe.” Strangely, their individual interests are quite diverse.

While Himanshu is an admirer of nature, and his life principles revolve around sustainability, it is music that makes Rishu happy and peaceful. “Engaging in music has always made me happier and took me towards a more optimistic perspective of life. This also enhanced my ability of empathetic problem solving,” she says. The ongoing pandemic has bided well for the couple and their business. “Spending more time together has made us understand each other more, and our business too is growing well,” says Himanshu.