Guwahati  Diary: New Assam CM has had a clear goal in life, says wife  

New Assam CM has had a clear goal in life, says wife

Assam’s new Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had a clear goal in life and he kept working hard to achieve it, revealed his wife Riniki Bhuyan. She said when the two of them first met, Sarma was 22 and she was 17.

“When I had wanted to know his future so I could convey it to my mother, he instantly replied tell her I will become the CM,” an emotional Riniki reminisced after Sarma’s swearing-in as the CM the other day. She was confident that Sarma would be able to resolve issues as he thinks not just with his mind but also his heart. Sarma had started his political career with the All Assam Students’ Union. He served the Cotton College Union Society as general secretary for three terms in 1988-89, 1989-90, and 1991-1992.

Dhankhar meets fleeing BJP workers

As more than 400 West Bengal BJP workers and their family members, including children, continued to take refuge in Assam’s Dhubri district, the state’s Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited one of the two camps where they are sheltered.Accompanied by BJP MP, Nisith Pramanik, Dhankhar visited the Ranpagli camp and interacted with the refugees.

They had fled their homes in West Bengal after violence broke in the aftermath of election results being announced. They arrived over a period of three-four days. The Dhubri district administration has sheltered them in two makeshift camps. After visiting them recently, BJP Assam unit chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass had demanded the imposition of the President’s rule in West Bengal.

Class XI exams called off due to Covid

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has cancelled higher secondary first-year examinations due to the Covid-19 situation. All the first-year students have been promoted to the second year. “The higher secondary first year examinations, 2021, which was postponed, has now been cancelled and all the students, who have filled up online applications for the same are hereby declared to have been promoted to the higher secondary second year class for the academic session 2021-2022,” the council said in an order.

288 train coaches turned into Covid-19 wards

Lending its support to the fight against the pandemic, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has converted 288 passenger coaches into Covid care isolation wards. They have altogether 4,608 beds. NFR General Manager Anshul Gupta said six railway hospitals with a total bed capacity of 354 were being equipped with oxygen plants.

The hospitals are at Maligaon, New Bongaigaon, Lumding and Dibrugarh (all in Assam), Katihar (Bihar), and Alipurduar (West Bengal). According to Gupta, 477 Covid-19 patients have been treated at the railway hospitals since last month. Barring Meghalaya, the NFR operates in the entire Northeast and parts of Bihar.