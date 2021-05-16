STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Guwahati  Diary: New Assam CM has had a clear goal in life, says wife  

They had fled their homes in West Bengal after violence broke in the aftermath of election results being announced. They arrived over a period of three-four days.

Published: 16th May 2021 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

New Assam CM has had a clear goal in life, says wife  
Assam’s new Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had a clear goal in life and he kept working hard to achieve it, revealed his wife Riniki Bhuyan. She said when the two of them first met, Sarma was 22 and she was 17.

“When I had wanted to know his future so I could convey it to my mother, he instantly replied tell her I will become the CM,” an emotional Riniki reminisced after Sarma’s swearing-in as the CM the other day. She was confident that Sarma would be able to resolve issues as he thinks not just with his mind but also his heart. Sarma had started his political career with the All Assam Students’ Union. He served the Cotton College Union Society as general secretary for three terms in 1988-89, 1989-90, and 1991-1992.

Dhankhar meets fleeing BJP workers
As more than 400 West Bengal BJP workers and their family members, including children, continued to take refuge in Assam’s Dhubri district, the state’s Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited one of the two camps where they are sheltered.Accompanied by BJP MP, Nisith Pramanik, Dhankhar visited the Ranpagli camp and interacted with the refugees.

They had fled their homes in West Bengal after violence broke in the aftermath of election results being announced. They arrived over a period of three-four days. The Dhubri district administration has sheltered them in two makeshift camps. After visiting them recently, BJP Assam unit chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass had demanded the imposition of the President’s rule in West Bengal.

Class XI exams called off due to Covid 
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has cancelled higher secondary first-year examinations due to the Covid-19 situation. All the first-year students have been promoted to the second year. “The higher secondary first year examinations, 2021, which was postponed, has now been cancelled and all the students, who have filled up online applications for the same are hereby declared to have been promoted to the higher secondary second year class for the academic session 2021-2022,” the council said in an order.

288 train coaches turned into Covid-19 wards
Lending its support to the fight against the pandemic, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has converted 288 passenger coaches into Covid care isolation wards. They have altogether 4,608 beds. NFR General Manager Anshul Gupta said six railway hospitals with a total bed capacity of 354 were being equipped with oxygen plants.

The hospitals are at Maligaon, New Bongaigaon, Lumding and Dibrugarh (all in Assam), Katihar (Bihar), and Alipurduar (West Bengal). According to Gupta, 477 Covid-19 patients have been treated at the railway hospitals since last month. Barring Meghalaya, the NFR operates in the entire Northeast and parts of Bihar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Assam covid cases
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp