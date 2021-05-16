Kejriwal government announces Rs 1,051 crore to three MCD to clear pending salaries of employees

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has released Rs 1,051 crore to three MCD to clear pending salaries of their employees including health workers and doctors. This has come as a relief to thousands of municipal employees, who were not being paid regular salaries for more than a year due to the prevailing acute financial crunch.

Addressing a digital press conference on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said given the mismanagement and corruption, the three civic bodies have not been paying salaries to their staff even during the pandemic. “It reflects very poorly on the Municipal Corporations of Delhi if they are unable to even pay salaries to medical staff, doctors and nurses who are putting their lives on the line to save people in these unprecedented times.

To cope up with the burden and tide over this pandemic, the government has issued an assistance of Rs 1,051 crore to them. The Corporations will effectively disburse salaries to employees who have not been able to receive it until now. We hope that the leadership in the civic agencies will ensure that the fund released for a purpose, is not used for any other activities, not diverted in any way. It will only pay salaries of their employees carrying out Covid duty,” he said.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has been given `366.9 crore and the north municipal body has got Rs 432.8 crore. The share of the SDMC is Rs 251.6 crore. The corporations especially the north municipal corporation have been making desperate pleas to release funds to meet their expenses and clear due salaries. North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash had written to the Chief Minister of Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal on occasions.

Responding to the development, Prakash said that the government should have released a Rs 1,000 crore relief package to the north corporation to clear all salaries pending since February. “If the amount is only for salaries as declared by Sisodia then the government must clear that under which head funds have been released. It is our regular grant in aid, which was due in April or special arrangements for employees’ salary. The corporation needs Rs 700 crore to pay up salaries upto May and with Rs 432 crore, we can clear salaries till April,” said Prakash.