Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP’s home vaccination raises eyebrows, officer asked to probe

BHOPAL: A BJP MP from the party-ruled Madhya Pradesh is being investigated for reportedly arranging vaccination for his relatives, staff and others in his office. The Ujjain district administration is looking into how the local BJP MP Anil Firojiya’s kin, staff and supporters were inoculated by the health department at the first-time MP’s house-cum-office in the district’s Sethi Nagar locality on Thursday.

“An officer has been asked to collect facts about the incident and submit a report soon,” said Ujjain district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Mahavir Khandelwal on Saturday. The matter came to light when Kapil Katariya, a supporter of the BJP MP, posted on social media a picture of himself getting the jab at the house-cum-office of the ruling party MP.

Opposition Congress MLA from Tarana of Ujjain, Mahesh Parmar (who had defeated Firojiya from the seat in 2018 assembly polls) took up the issue. “On the one hand, PM Modi tweeted his picture of receiving the jab at a hospital, on the other, Ujjain’s BJP MP doesn’t believe in following his PM’s path.

He believes in VVIP vaccination for his kin and supporters,” said Parmar. Sources said health department staff was seen not once, but twice in a day at the MP’s house to administer the jabs. More than 10 persons took the jabs.