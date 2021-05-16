STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP’s home vaccination raises eyebrows, officer asked to probe

A BJP MP from the party-ruled Madhya Pradesh is being investigated for reportedly arranging vaccination for his relatives, staff and others in his office.

Published: 16th May 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Vaccination, health workers

Image used for representational purpose only.

BHOPAL:  A BJP MP from the party-ruled Madhya Pradesh is being investigated for reportedly arranging vaccination for his relatives, staff and others in his office. The Ujjain district administration is looking into how the local BJP MP Anil Firojiya’s kin, staff and supporters were inoculated by the health department at the first-time MP’s house-cum-office in the district’s Sethi Nagar locality on Thursday.

“An officer has been asked to collect facts about the incident and submit a report soon,” said Ujjain district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Mahavir Khandelwal on Saturday. The matter came to light when Kapil Katariya, a supporter of the BJP MP, posted on social media a picture of himself getting the jab at the house-cum-office of the ruling party MP.

Opposition Congress MLA from Tarana of Ujjain, Mahesh Parmar (who had defeated Firojiya from the seat in 2018 assembly polls) took up the issue. “On the one hand, PM Modi tweeted his picture of receiving the jab at a hospital, on the other, Ujjain’s BJP MP doesn’t believe in following his PM’s path.

He believes in VVIP vaccination for his kin and supporters,” said Parmar. Sources said health department staff was seen not once, but twice in a day at the MP’s house to administer the jabs. More than 10 persons took the jabs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Firojiya BJP home vaccination
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp