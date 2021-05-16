STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

NCPCR seeks action against AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

The Commission has received a complaint against a video posted by Rajendra Pal Gautam, Social Welfare Minister, Government of NCT of Delhi on Twitter handle.

Published: 16th May 2021 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

NEW DELHI:  The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, asking him to take action against minister Rajendra Pal Gautam for disclosing the identity of minors in a social media post.

The Commission has received a complaint against a video posted by Rajendra Pal Gautam, Social Welfare Minister, Government of NCT of Delhi on Twitter handle. As seen in the said video, the minister has been found to be inspecting a CCI in Delhi, disclosing the identity of the children and the name of the institution has also been shown. “In the said video, it has also been mentioned that these children living in this CCI are orphan children,” the letter addressed to the secretary of the Lt Governor said.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) demanded strict action against the minister under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, 2015. Under Section 74 of the Act, it is an offence to disclose a child’s name, address, age or school on any media platform, which may lead to the identification of the child in conflict with law or a child in need of care and protection or a child victim or witness of a crime, involved in such matter.

Section 74(3) of the Act further provides that any person contravening this provision shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or fine which may extend to two lakh rupees or both.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajendra Pal Gautam NCPCR AAP
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp