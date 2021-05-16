STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for united fight against Covid, no time for pessimism

Stressing on the collective efforts, the RSS chief called upon the people to learn from the experiences to respond to the current and future challenges posed by the pandemic.

Published: 16th May 2021 10:03 AM

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that the blame game on lapses during the second wave of the Covid-19 can wait and the nation as a team should respond to the challenges posed by the pandemic. Exuding confidence that India would come out victorious against the pandemic, Bhagwat said that there’s no reason for pessimism as courage to continue is only what matters. 

Addressing the “positivity series” organised by the RSS affiliate Vishwa Samwad Kendra, Bhagwat rued that all sections had become negligent after the first wave of the pandemic. Stressing on the collective efforts, the RSS chief called upon the people to learn from the experiences to respond to the current and future challenges posed by the pandemic.

“The blame game can wait. We have to work as a team to speed up the responses against the pandemic as had been stressed by Azim Premji (the chairman of Wipro) in his lecture. We also need to be scientific in our approach and adopt what stands the best scientific practices,” said Bhagwat. 

