Step towards mental health: The Tribe Concepts offers free one-on-one counselling sessions with professionals

To support the ongoing health crisis, The Tribe Concepts is offering free one-on-one counselling sessions with professionals to those who register between May 11 and 17. “The aim is to create awareness and reduce the stigma around seeking help when in need. In this session, people can talk to a professional in a safe, secure and non-judgemental environment and get an outsider’s perspective to their problems.

The issues can range from anxiety, work stress, marital problems to child welfare,” says Amrita Gaddam, Founder, The Tribe Concepts. The sessions will start from May 25, and continue for around 10 days as per allotted slots. “We have tied up with 25 psychologists from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. You will have the option to choose between sessions in English, Telugu or Hindi.” Gaddam shares that the company has been conducting various such mental health initiatives for their employees.

Snapshots of yoga and counselling sessions

offered by The Tribal Concepts

“Especially for our ground staff, which is all-women team. We noticed how they have benefited a lot from these sessions. However, this is the first time we have extended this initiative to our tribe and everyone who wants to experience it,” she adds. Gaddam, w h o s e brand is now two years old, had seen friends and colleagues suffer from various mental issues due to problems in their personal lives or at work, and that motivated her to begin such initiatives.

“I had a friend who had serious issues with her marital life and got divorced. She couldn’t share this with many of her friends or colleagues due to fear of humiliation. She used to get panic attacks in the office and would rush to the washroom to cry her heart out. After a long time, she decided to get help from a psychologist, and the results are phenomenal. That ’s the power of therapy.” Slots for this counselling session will be allotted on a first come, first serve basis, and all expenses for the first session will be borne by The Tribe Concepts.

“The idea of seeking help from a counsellor or a therapist has not been much adapted as yet in our country. Our initiative is a step towards that,” says Gaddam. The company has received close to 2,500 registrations so far, and can accommodate a total of 5,000. “We have also received great support from celebrities, influencers, and online media portals in spreading awareness on our initiative,” she concludes.