Tips for students, parents to prepare for the final conclusion of an academic year unlike any other

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is reportedly expected to take a final decision tomorrow (Monday) on whether Class 12 Boards should be canceled in this raging pandemic, following a virtual conference with all state education secretaries. Irrespective of what the decision may be, we ask educators and leaders from the rapidly growing digital learning space on what students, and parents, can do to prepare for the final conclusion of an academic year unlike any other.

Shikha Banerjee, Principal, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Kanpur

The Batch of 2020-21 board exam takers will create history for preparing the entire year through online classes and minimum physical classes. They have shown resilience and patience in real terms. Now that it is time for them to prepare for the boards which still have unpredictable dates, they should take care of their health by eating healthy food, exercising without fail and having proper sleep. They should have a comfortable study space. Class 12 students can prepare by practicing the teaching and supplementary material provided by the school, as well as by discussing content with their peers in a group-setting online. The teacher can divide them into groups, and make some sincere students their team leaders...they can get into collaborative studies.

Divya Lal, Managing Director, Fliplearn:

The postponement of board exams has left students with enough time for board preparation. Students have used this time to evaluate their preparedness in many different ways. There is a wealth of engaging material online that they can use to cross reference their understanding of subjects and concepts, take mock tests and read up on strategies to better prepare themselves for board examinations. There are a number of learning apps that facilitate these activities and students can take advantage of the extra time they have on their hands now. As a responsible ed-tech player, we are ensuring that maximum students get access to superior and quality content.

Praveen Raju, Co-Chairman, FICCI ARISE (Alliance for Re-Imagining School Education) and Founder, Suchitra Academy

Across India, children have been staying at home for over a year now, and their mental health and well-being are a pressing concern. At this point, it is imperative to alleviate this stress and anxiety and encourage a balanced routine. While studying is very important, we should strive to get a balance of the mind, soul and body. Excessive use of devices is playing a major role towards increased anxiety levels amongst children and its usage should be restricted. It is essential for students to pace out their revision routines, stay relaxed, eat well, and most importantly, gain plenty of sound sleep.

Ashish Munjal, Co-founder & CEO, Sunstone Eduversity

While we await the decision on Class 12 exams, I urge you, the students, to pause and reflect on your learnings this year. You are now, entering your adult life, taking serious steps towards making your career and choosing your direction in life. Please remember that your learnings and ability to navigate your life ahead are not determined by Class 12 grades or marks, but by the skills you have honed throughout your schooling. Keep aside worries about the final judgement by the GOI and focus on reflection, finding out which parts of the curriculum resonate with your purpose in life and what you would like to study deeply in the next few years. If you want to be an entrepreneur or an academician, your pursuit for knowledge in the next few years will be the foundation for everything you will achieve.

Vinay Sharma, Head of Digital & Services, S.Chand and Co. (Mylestone and Learnflix)

Given the intensity of the current wave, it appears that not much will change for at least a quarter. Based on the feedback received from schools pan India Learnflix has introduced for the new academic session, a Student-Teacher Connect Feature which now makes it an even more economical and value for money solution for schools. It is empowering teachers through this new feature and is making virtual teaching easily understandable and in control of teachers.