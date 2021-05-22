'Cancel class 12 board exams': Teachers, students, parents suggest Delhi government

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Teacachers, parents, and students have suggested the Delhi government to cancel the class XII board examinations.

Majority of them suggested that if the exams are cancelled then final grades should be awarded on the basis of unit tests, practical examinations, general tests and pre-board exams conducted in February-March.

These suggestions were made during a series of sessions on possibilities to conduct class XII board and other entrance examinations this year held by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday.

Sisodia also urged teachers, parents, and students of the government and private schools to send their suggestions on how to conduct exams under the current circumstances.

“With the surge of Covid cases, teachers and principals stated that the most appropriate decision with regard to the class XII board exams would be to completely cancel them. Students who attended Instagram live with the deputy chief minister were of the same opinion. Keeping in mind the severity of the second wave and emergence of new variants like black fungus etc, many students, teachers and their families are apprehensive. They felt that exam centers might become super spreaders,” said an official.

Sisodia, who also holds the charge of the education department of Delhi, said that the Central government had invited education ministers of all states to discuss the issue and hence he requested teachers, parents, and students to make suggestions regarding examinations.

“Centre govt has invited all education ministers to discuss possibilities to conduct 12th board & entrance exams. I would request teachers/parents/students to give suggestions here, so that the best decision can be made considering the future of our students (sic),” Sisodia tweeted.

“The education fraternity recommended that a promotional policy, similar to the class X, be initiated. Majority of the teachers and principals present concurred that final grades should be awarded on the basis of unit tests, practical examinations, general tests and pre-board exams already conducted in February-March 2021,” said the official.

One of the suggestions was that in addition, teachers and students also suggested that the ‘historical reference’ of students’ performance like their past grades, projects, activities be taken into account for the final evaluation.

“The consensus that emerged from all the meetings with these key stakeholders was that in the absence of vaccines for children, conducting any kind of examinations will only make our students and teachers more vulnerable to the virus… the option of taking exams will be exercised by only those who are willing to take it,” said the official.

The principals and teachers present at the meeting also requested to consider their suggestions for alternate examination.

Decision about Board exams needs to be taken now without any delay as it is adding to the anxiety of students, they said.