Centre accords VIP security cover to Suvendu Adhikari's father, brother

NEW DELHI: The Centre has accorded Y+ category security to Sisir Adhikari, a former Trinamool Congress minister, now in the saffron camp. Sisir is the father of West Bengal Opposition leader Suvendhu Adhikari.

Besides Sisir, Suvendhu’s brother Dibyendu Adhikari, who is a TMC MP, will also be given Y+ security cover.

Officials from the Union home ministry said it was decided to provide additional security to the two after a threat perception analysis showed a risk of political violence against them.

Under Y+ cover, the two will be protected by personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force. Suvendu Adhikari, who quit the TMC and joined the BJP, has been under the Z+ security category since December.

A former aide of Mamata Banerjee, he defeated the CM in Nandigram in a bitterly fought election.

While Sisir Adhikari quit the TMC and joined the BJP in March, Dibyendu remains a TMC MP representing West Bengal’s Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency.

The Adhikari family has accused the TMC workers of hounding them since they severed ties with the party.