Centre accords VIP security cover to Suvendu Adhikari's father, brother

Adhikari's father Sisir Kumar Adhikari and brother Dibyendu Adhikari have been provided the cover by the ministry on the basis of a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies.

Published: 22nd May 2021 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 12:28 PM

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The Centre has accorded Y+ category security to Sisir Adhikari, a former Trinamool Congress minister, now in the saffron camp. Sisir is the father of West Bengal Opposition leader Suvendhu Adhikari.

Besides Sisir, Suvendhu’s brother Dibyendu Adhikari, who is a TMC MP, will also be given Y+ security cover. 

Sisir Adhikari 

Officials from the Union home ministry said it was decided to provide additional security to the two after a threat perception analysis showed a risk of political violence against them. 

Under Y+ cover, the two will be protected by personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force. Suvendu Adhikari, who quit the TMC and joined the BJP, has been under the Z+ security category since December.

A former aide of Mamata Banerjee, he defeated the CM in Nandigram in a bitterly fought election.

While Sisir Adhikari quit the TMC and joined the BJP in March, Dibyendu remains a TMC MP representing West Bengal’s Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency.

The Adhikari family has accused the TMC workers of hounding them since they severed ties with the party. 

