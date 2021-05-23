STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharti Sanghi on age-old recipes and feeding the Covid affected

The founder of LIFE — Artisanal Foods does freshly prepared foods and has set up a state of the art bottling plant at Sahibabad, which is also FSSAI and ISO-9002 approved.

Published: 23rd May 2021

Sanghi with her assortment of homemade items

Born in a traditional Marwari house, Bharti Sanghi, Founder of LIFE — Artisanal Foods, started a home kitchen in Golf Links eight years ago, before shifting to a professional unit at Okhla which got an approval from the FPO. Now, she does freshly prepared foods and has set up a state of the art bottling plant at Sahibabad, which is also FSSAI and ISO-9002 approved. In the pandemic, she has also started a new tiffin delivery. Excerpts:
 
Could you take us through the journey of Artisanal Foods?
Food has always been my passion. I enjoy creating authentic and traditional dishes, and tweaking these for a more contemporary appeal. I started making delicacies at home, and this was greatly appreciated by my friends and family. I slowly graduated to making pickles, mathris and namkeens. As I received a lot of encouragement to start a home chef service, I began taking orders for meals. My food was a bit different because it was cooked at home and healthier than restaurant food.
 
What impact did Covid-19 have on the business?
Many potential restaurants were earlier serving traditional food to customers, but after the pandemic, many people have shifted to more home style meals. Traditional herbs and spices which were considered an age-old style of cooking are now adapted by many. After Covid-19, people have shifted their taste from artisanal to survival food. They are not looking for fancy mithai or snacks. Once in a week people order something nontraditional as some have children, who do not want to eat only homemade food items but also want snacks or pasta, which I try to make it as healthy as possible with adding in wheat flour.

What does your range of items include? Which are the most popular sellers?
We cook vegetarian food from Rajasthani, Gujarati, and Maharashtrian cuisines, such as namkeen, dal, roti, sabzi with some Western or healthy twist. Most of our products are based on traditional recipes passed down to me by my mother’s parents, who belong to a typical Marathi family. I learned plenty of things from my grandparents about traditional recipes, spices and creating delicious meals. Nowadays, no one wants black dal or moong ki dal, but are looking for arhar daal that has high proteins. Likewise, dal palak, paneer with Shimla Mirch, salad, methi ki roti, are popular items nowadays.
 
Where are your products available? Do you plan to expand your brand’s footprint?
You can order my products by telephone and there we provide you a menu to choose from. When things get back to usual, I will be available on Swiggy, Zomato, and other online platforms where people can connect with us easily. Also, I believe more in online food delivery because of its active use.
 
Can you tell us about your recent tiffin service?
We are serving Indian home cooked vegetarian meals, which are light and full of nutrition. We use haldi, cinnamon, garlic and ginger in the meal  that will help them to recover fast. There is no fixed meal, and anyone can order anything as per their convenience and need. We are serving the basic dal, roti, sabzi and rice, which costs Rs 300 per head. We are focusing more within a 10-15 km radius from our restaurant is in Okhla, so this means South Extension, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Tughlakabad, Golf link, Saket, and Palam Vihar etc are our major reach.
 
Order via WhatsApp or call on 9313447353, between 9:00am to 4:00pm

