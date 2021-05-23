Delhi directs Covid drug sellers to display stock, MRPs

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: To prevent and black-marketing of essential drugs for Covid management, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed all dealers including retailers or chemists to mandatorily display available stock and maximum retail prices (MRPs) of medicines prominently. As per the order, they will need to update the information four times a day.

The district magistrates (DMs), drug inspectors, and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) concerned have been directed to ensure strict compliance.

The issued by DDMA chairman and Delhi chief secretary Vijay Kumar Dev said that the decision had been taken to facilitate the timely procurement of essential Covid management drugs, disseminate proper and reliable information in respect of availability.

“All authorized dealers/retailers/sellers of essential Covid-19 management drugs in the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi shall display the information of stock position and MRP of all these drugs at conspicuous places at their business premises… It is also directed that the stock position of these drugs shall be updated by the authorized dealers/retailers sellers four times in a day,” reads the order.

According to the officials, L-G Anil Baijal issued instructions to ensure that drugs related to Covid treatment are available to the people and for prevention of their hoarding, overcharging or black-marketing.

“As desired by the L-G, the Delhi government issued an order under the aegis of DDMA today which will be strictly enforced by the drug controller, district magistrates (DMs) and area deputy commissioner of police (DCPs).

The L-G also directed similar instructions regarding equipment and devices such as oximeters, oxygen cylinders and concentrators,” said the official.

The order comprises an illustrative list of eight drugs for Covid management. Last month, DDMA had asked all DMs and drug controllers to constitute a special task force for inspecting, checking, raiding and stopping the manufacturing of spurious drugs.