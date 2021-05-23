Jaipur diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Sonu Sood has come to the rescue of a patient in Jodhpur, suffering from a black fungus infection.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood took a sly dig, without naming anyone, writing, 'If you call the wrong right, how will you get sleep?'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (File Photo | PTI)

Sonu Sood comes to the aid of Jodhpur man
Actor Sonu Sood has come to the rescue of a patient in Jodhpur, suffering from a black fungus infection. He sent the drug Amphotericin B, used to treat the infection, from Mumbai to Jodhpur via Delhi. The patient is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Jodhpur. Facing difficulty in getting Amphotericin B, the patient sought Sood’s help on social media. In a similar case, Sood helped a woman in Sri Ganganagar get the Amphotericin B. She had recovered from Covid-19 and was about to be discharged from hospital when doctors found out that she was having mucormycosis. The woman’s son reached out to Sood, who flew 12 doses of the drug to the family.

Man rides 420 km to bring Remdesivir for friend’s mom
Amid the hard times brought on by the pandemic, the spirit of a few to come to the aid of those in need has lifted the morale of many. Arjun, who lives in Chandigarh, traveled 420 km by bike to Alwar in Rajasthan to bring Remdesivir for his friend’s ailing mother. After receiving the drug, the woman’s condition is improving. Sahil Rathore’s mother tested positive for Covid-19 and was under treatment at a hospital in Alwar. Her oxygen saturation level dipped to 84. Doctors prescribed Remedesivir, but the drug was nowhere to be found in Alwar. Sahil then reached out to his friend Arjun, who bought the drug in Chandigarh and left for Alwar on his bike. The journey took him eight hours.

150-bed Covid Care Centre opens in Jaipur  
Amid a shortage of medical oxygen and Covid beds, the state government has opened a 150-bed Covid Care Centre at the National Ayurved Institute (NIA) in Jaipur. Patients admitted here will be treated with Ayurvedic methods. Twenty-four beds have oxygen support. There are eight ICU beds with ventilator support. Vice-Chancellor of NIA Professor Sanjeev Sharma said that patients with minor and moderate symptoms will receive Ayurvedic treatment. If a patient arrives in a critical condition, he/she will be administered allopathic care. 

Pulse oximeter bank opened in Jaipur
In a joint venture between Rajasthan Swasthya Yoga Parisad and Sindhi Adhikar Manch Association Plus, an OxiMeter Bank was inaugurated in Shastri Nagar, Jaipur on Saturday.  Sindhi Manch President Govind Gurbani and Yog Parisad President Dr Rajendra Chabra were present at the inauguration. The bank will lend pulse oximeter free of cost to Covid patients under home quarantine. The device will be provided on showing a Covid positive certificate and a doctor’s prescription. These patients have to return the device after use. As many as 115 coronavirus deaths and 6,103 positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday. 

Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com

