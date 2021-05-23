STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh reports white fungus case, doctor says it’s common

Though it was said to be the ‘first reported case’ in the state during the ongoing second wave of coronavirus pandemic, a senior doctor said white fungus is quite common and curable.

Published: 23rd May 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus

Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can also be a reason. (Photo| PTI)

BHOPAL: A 55-year-old man who had recovered from Covid-19 has been diagnosed with ‘white fungus’ , a type of fungal infection, in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh even as the state is dealing with an outbreak of mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’ among coronavirus patients or survivors, a health official said.

Known as Aspergillus Flavus infection in medical parlance, it is not a new disease, nor is it as fatal as mucormycosis, and is curable with commonly available medicines, she said.

The patient was operated on May 17 after complaining of persistent headache and eye pain and a test on Friday revealed that he had white fungus in the nose, said Dr Kavita Sachdeva, head of the ENT department at government-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College hospital in Jabalpur. “He is recovering well and will be discharged shortly,” she said. White fungus is curable with commonly available medicines and does not need expensive injections unlike in the case of mucormycosis, nor is it as deadly, Dr Sachdeva added. 

