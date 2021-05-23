Maharashtra govt attacks governor over not clearing names for legislative council 

Express News Service By

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party minister from Maharashtra Nawab Malik on Saturday said it has been more than six months since the state government submitted 12 recommendations for members of the legislative council to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, but he has been sitting on this for the last six months.

His comment came after the Bombay High Court asked the Maharashtra Governor to submit an affidavit on the delay in appointing 12 members of the legislative council (MLCs) despite cabinet recommendations.

“As per the constitution, the governor as to act on the suggestions and recommendations of the respective state cabinet, but here the file has been gathering dust in Governor House. We hope after the High Court directives, governor act and give the nod for the appointment of 12 names as MLCs,” Malik said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also criticised Maharashtra Governor for not approving these 12 recommended names as an MLC. These names are in governor-appointed quota that has to be from various fields like literature, music, art, etc.

“I have been active in politics for more than 50 years but did not see such kind of governor who disrespects the state cabinet.”He also complained to PM Narendra Modi about the governor’s conduct.

The Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena, the alliance partner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi had recommended the four name each for MLCs.