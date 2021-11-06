Navjot Sidhu obstructing functioning of govt, spreading misinformation: Punjab AG APS Deol

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Advocate General APS Deol launched a scathing attack at state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu for spreading misinformation to gain a political advantage over his political colleagues and accused him of obstructing the functioning of the state government and the AG office.

Sidhu had been demanding that Deol should resign for representing former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and suspended IGP Paramraj Singh Umaranangal, both accused in the 2015 sacrilege and police firing cases.

Deol slammed Sidhu for repeated utterances that seek to derail the earnest efforts of the state to ensure justice in the ‘drugs matter’ and the sacrilege cases.

APS Deol

A statement issued by Advocate General Deol read, “Navjot Singh Sidhu is spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues. There is a concerted attempt by vested interests to malign the functioning of the Congress party in view of coming elections in Punjab for their selfish political gain by politicising the constitutional office of the Advocate-General of Punjab.’’

A senior advocate of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, APS Deol was appointed as the AG in September after Atul Nanda resigned. Nanda quit after the former CM Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab Chief Minister. This is reportedly for the first time that a serving AG has come out with a public statement against the leader of the ruling party. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that action would be taken against all the guilty responsible for the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib as the investigations of SIT are already on the fast and right track.

Congress chief visits Faridkot gurdwara

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara in Faridkot from where a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib was stolen in 2015 and said that those involved be given exemplary punishment. “Ardas at Gurudwara saheb Burj Jawahar Singh wala, Bargari ... Praying for exemplary punishment for those involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth saheb ji ... should be a deterrent for generations to come!” Sidhu said in a tweet.