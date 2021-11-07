AQI likely to improve today in national capital

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: Delhi is likely to breathe a bit easy on Sunday as System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) on Saturday said the national capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was likely to improve to the upper end of the very poor category as surface winds were becoming stronger, dispersing air pollutants.

As per the SAFAR, strong north westerly winds enhanced the transport of emissions from stubble burning. Share of crop residue burning emissions in PM2.5 was 41 per cent. The air quality forecast agency noted that the effective fire count reported on Saturday till evening was 5,159.

The agency noted that there were five most Influencing factors forecasted to deteriorate AQI in Delhi which are stubble burning, external dust intrusion, mixing layer height, local wind speed and ventilation.

As per CPCB, at 4 pm the index value remained at 437 which falls under the severe category. On Friday, the AQI stood at 462. According to weather scientists, fog/smog conditions on November 6 morning have improved in Delhi NCR as was forecasted.

“There was shallow fog at visibility in the 600 to 800 metre range reported at its two airports during 5:30 am till 9:30 am. It has been due to westerly to northwesterly winds set in and have also reached 8 to 15kmph and some humidity reduction or moisture dry up,” the weather office said.

Delhi witnessed a cold morning on Saturday as the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 14.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season. The city will witness a partly cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog in the morning and strong surface winds during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.