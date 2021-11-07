BJP blamed for parking facility collapse in Delhi

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the partial collapse of the Green Park multilevel car parking incident and asked the Director of Local Bodies to submit its report in 15 days.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday while addressing a press conference said that the AAP government will not ‘tolerate wastage of taxpayers’ money and negligence in public safety’. “The MCD collected huge money from shopkeepers in the name of parking conversion charges.

"Traders’ shops were sealed and a parking space was constructed. But within a year, the parking space was engulfed in corruption by the BJP-ruled MCD and had started to collapse and many cars were damaged,” Sisodia said.

On November 2, a portion of the automated multilevel parking facility at Green Park had collapsed. The 17-floor multilevel automatic parking near Green Park Metro station was inaugurated in November 2020 where 136 cars including 32 SUVs can be parked. The project cost Rs 18.20 crore. “It is obvious that it is the result of BJP’s rigging and corruption that the parking could not last even for a year,” commented Sisodia.