Congress tells PM Modi to withdraw 'clean chit' to China

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Citing a Pentagon report that claims China has entered 4.5 km into Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress on Saturday sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to withdraw his “clean chit” to China that no one has entered into the Indian territory.

The Congress said that Chinese intrusion has now been confirmed by the Pentagon to the US Congress in its annual report and that the villages across the border are of dual-use that have not only civilian population but also act as cantonment for the Chinese army.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said in June 2020, BJP MP in Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao had written to the prime minister and the home minister warning them of the transgressions made by China into Indian territory.

He said the prime minister and the home minister denied the transgressions and it has been 17 months since PM Modi gave a clean chit to China and he must give answers and give deadlines on when there will be status quo ante as on April 2020 on all our borders with the neighbouring country.

“That clean chit is a dark chapter in our history because it was used by China across the world. China was emboldened by this clean chit, not just in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh but also in Uttarakhand, where PLA entered and destroyed our infrastructure,” he said.

Calling it a very serious issue and seeking an apology for “misleading” the country, he said: “The prime minister must withdraw his clean chit given to China and give a deadline to the nation and tell when the status-quo ante of April 2020 be restored across all our borders with China, whether it is Depsang, Gogra Hot Springs, Daulat Beg Oldie or Arunachal Pradesh.”

Indian and Chinese troops have been in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in eastern Ladakh since April 2020 and even entered into a bloody clash in which many soldiers were killed.