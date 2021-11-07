Lucknow Diary

Namita Bajpai By

Ayodhya Diwali lights set fifth Guinness record

On the night of Diwali, temple town of Ayodhya, clinched another world record, the fifth in a row, when the main Saryu ghat got illuminated with nearly 9.5 lakh diyas in one go, going into the annals of history as a fifth consecutive Guinness World Record for the largest display of oil lamps, at Ram Ki Paidi. An official adjudicator along with the team from Guinness World Records was present in Ayodhya on the Diwali eve. The official certificate declaring the world record was handed over to the district. A drone helped count the exact number of lamps at 9,41,551. The chants of Jai Shri Ram reverberated the ambience.

Direct benefits transfer scheme for uniforms launched

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday formally launched the direct benefits transfer (DBT) scheme for the purchase of school uniforms, sweaters, shoes, socks, and school bags for 1.6 crore government and aided school children. Under the scheme — aimed at eliminating middlemen and quality issues which erupt almost every other year — the government will transfer I1,100 to Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of parents of each child enrolled in state-run and aided schools. The scheme will include students from Classes I to VIII across the state. Of the total amount, I600 is for two sets of uniforms, I200 for a sweater, I125 for a pair of shoes and two pair of socks, and I175 for a school bag. The parents/guardians can buy the items from wherever they wish to.

Annapurna idol brought from Canada

The union government has reclaimed an ancient idol of goddess Annapurna from MacKenzie art Gallery of Regina University in Canada. The idol, which is said to have been stolen from Varanasi nearly 100 years ago, will be handed over to the UP government on November 11 at a grand function in New Delhi. The UP government, in turn will organise a massive ‘Shobha Yatra’, spanning over four days (November 11 to November 14), all the way from Delhi to Varanasi. The idol will be placed at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi after performing a ‘Pran Pratishtha’ on November 15.

Three-day Kali Puja by Bengali community

Amid Diwali festivities in Lucknow, a three-day Kali Puja organised by the Bengali community began in the City of Nawabs with ‘bodhan puja’ and cultural nights to mark ‘Bhoot Chaturdashi’ went under way on Wednesday. The celebrations continued till early on Friday when the worshippers of the Kali goddess kept fast for the day and ended it after the puja after midnight. Annakoot was organised on the day of Bhai Dooj on the Kali Bari premises. This puja is performed to remember how Maa Kali went in rage after killing Mahishasur and began killing many other demons. Lord Shiva himself lied down on her way to calm her.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com