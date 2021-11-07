STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Will gouge out eyes, cut arms: Haryana BJP MP Arvind Sharma to Congress

Addressing a public meeting in Rohtak, Sharma credited the BJP’s win in the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat to Grover.

Published: 07th November 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana BJP MP Arvind Sharma

CHANDIGARH:  Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Arvind Sharma on Saturday threatened to “gouge out the eyes and cut off the arms” of anyone who opposed his party colleague and former state minister Manish Grover.

Addressing a public meeting in Rohtak, Sharma credited the BJP’s win in the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat to Grover. “There is no doubt that the Lok Sabha seat of Rohtak was won due to efforts of Manish Grover. Also the Congress should listen to one more thing, if anyone dares to eye Grover, we will take out the eyes and chop of the hands and will not leave that person.”

Sharma also said the Congress would “run in circles for 25 years” while the BJP, in power after stitching an alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s JJP following the 2019 election, ruled.

Grover was among the BJP leaders who were gheraoed by angry farmers on Friday while inside a temple in Kiloi village in Rohtak district. The farmers were angry at Grover for calling the farmers as “jobless alcoholics” and “bad elements” intent on prolonging the protests against the farm laws. The BJP leader and others were stuck inside the temple for nearly eight hours, after which Grover was seen outside with folded hands. It was only after this that those held hostage were allowed to leave.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Sharma Rohtak Lok Sabha BJP Congress Manish Grover
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp