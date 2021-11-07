Will gouge out eyes, cut arms: Haryana BJP MP Arvind Sharma to Congress

Express News Service By

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Arvind Sharma on Saturday threatened to “gouge out the eyes and cut off the arms” of anyone who opposed his party colleague and former state minister Manish Grover.

Addressing a public meeting in Rohtak, Sharma credited the BJP’s win in the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat to Grover. “There is no doubt that the Lok Sabha seat of Rohtak was won due to efforts of Manish Grover. Also the Congress should listen to one more thing, if anyone dares to eye Grover, we will take out the eyes and chop of the hands and will not leave that person.”

Sharma also said the Congress would “run in circles for 25 years” while the BJP, in power after stitching an alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s JJP following the 2019 election, ruled.

Grover was among the BJP leaders who were gheraoed by angry farmers on Friday while inside a temple in Kiloi village in Rohtak district. The farmers were angry at Grover for calling the farmers as “jobless alcoholics” and “bad elements” intent on prolonging the protests against the farm laws. The BJP leader and others were stuck inside the temple for nearly eight hours, after which Grover was seen outside with folded hands. It was only after this that those held hostage were allowed to leave.