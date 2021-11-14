STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24 state-of-art classrooms for online learning inaugurated at Delhi

About 200 students joined this government school; most of them hailing from private schools.

Published: 14th November 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

A teacher takes class at a school, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov 1, 2021.

A teacher takes class at a school, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday, November 13, 2021, laid the foundation stone for the construction of 24 state-of-art smart classrooms with facilities of online learning at Government co-ed Sarvodaya Secondary School at Maidangarhi.

After laying the foundation stone for the new block, Sisodia said: “The Kejriwal government is committed to providing world-class quality education to every child studying in government schools in Delhi. There is an increase in the trust parents place in government schools. This session, 2.70 lakh children from private schools have moved to government schools.”

About 200 students joined this government school; most of them hailing from private schools. “With an increase in the number of students, a block of 24 new classrooms is being constructed. All these smart classrooms will be equipped with modern facilities, combined desk and projector for online learning,” said Sisodia. The building block will also have solar panels.

