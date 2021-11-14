STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSF official promises assistance to Punjab cops

Recently, concerns have increased following the sighting of nearly 45 drones, presumably sent from the other side of the border.

BSF at Bikaner

Border Security Force personnel on vigil at the western sector of India-Pakistan border. (File Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH:  Two days after a special Punjab Assembly session passed a resolution against the notification to extend the BSF’s jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km in the state, the security force said it would only complement and assist Punjab Police and other agencies.

“BSF is mandated to guard borders, to prevent cross border crimes which include infiltration, smuggling of any form and create a sense of security among the border population. Emerging national security issues are becoming challenges. In order to perform the assigned duties, BSF has been given certain powers under various laws to discharge its duties effectively,” said BSF’s Frontier Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sonali Mishra on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

“The state police’s jurisdiction continues to be till border. Due to shortage of reaction time, if ever, BSF will be able to act till greater distance to check crime and facilitate the state police. Thus, the enhanced jurisdiction will help BSF strengthen the hands of the police. This is an enabling provision aimed at strengthening and complementing the efforts of the state police. The BSF has been acting in close coordination with police to conduct joint operations,” said Mishra.

Recently, concerns have increased following the sighting of nearly 45 drones, presumably sent from the other side of the border. “The drones are coming 6 kms inside the border and flying higher. They are harder to detect. Earlier, they were coming about 2 kms inside and flying lower. They could be spotted by blinking lights. Now, they are fitted with GPS. Coordinates are fed and they drop consignments and fly back. These drones are more advanced and have better software,” she said.

According to her, other than sighting drones, the BSF has seized 387 kgs of drugs, recovered 55 weapons, apprehended 77 persons, killed six Pakistani inflators and handed over 15 persons to the neighbouring nation.

