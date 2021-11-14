STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flu claims 168 Siberian cranes in Rajasthan

Bird flu has made its way in Rajasthan again as over 150 Siberian migratory birds (Demoiselle Cranes) have been confirmed dead due to the deadly disease.

Bird Flu

Representational image of bird flu. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

JAIPUR:  Bird flu has made its way in Rajasthan again as over 150 Siberian migratory birds (Demoiselle Cranes) have been confirmed dead due to the deadly disease. Last year, Rajasthan saw the biggest tragedy when thousands of birds died of the disease.

Jodhpur district is the epicentre of the new bird flu attack. So far, 168 Siberian birds, which are popularly known as Kurjan in western Rajasthan, have died in Kaprada, Olvi and Ramasani areas of the district. A report of Bhopal-based National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases has confirmed bird flu (H5N1 virus) as the cause of death.

Directions have been issued for proper disposal of the carcases in adherence to the protocol to stop the infection from spreading. Medical teams have been called in from Nagpur, Delhi and Jaipur. The administration has been instructed to spray medicines in affected areas and set up control rooms within a radius of 1km from the surrounding pond.

The Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary has been put on high alert since bar-headed geese are considered a carrier of bird flu and thousands of bareheaded geese come to the sanctuary for winter migration. The Kurajan birds also have a temporary stay in the sanctuary.

Dr Nagesh Choudhary, additional director in the animal husbandry department, said a survey had been started in poultry farms and wetland areas across the district and a  response team formed. 

