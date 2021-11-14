STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

On a mission for river revival  

Officials involved people, used funds wisely and made it everyone’s mission to rejuvenate the Tamsa River, reports Namita Bajpai.

Published: 14th November 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Given its religious importance, efforts are on to develop ashrams along the banks of Tamas river.

Given its religious importance, efforts are on to develop ashrams along the banks of Tamas river.

UTTAR PRADESH:  Like many rivers of yore, the Tamsa once flowed to its glory in Ayodhya. The Tamsa finds a mention in the epic Shri Ramcharitmanas written by Goswami Tulsidas-ji. It is believed that Lord Ram spent the first night of his 14-year exile period on the banks of this river, and that Valmiki and other saints also found abode here.

Over the millennia, it went dry under the weight of pollutants and environmental decay. Good news is it is throbbing back to life, thanks to former Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha. The Union Ministry of Jalshakti gave the officer the first prize for ‘best district-level revival of the river, North in 2019.’ He was also a recipient of the Award of Excellence at Water Innovation Summit, 2020.

 “Today, the river is around 2-m deep and was even flooded during the recent monsoon,” says Jha, a 2009 batch IAS officer of UP cadre. Now, the Tamsa that originates from village Lakhnipur in Ayodhya, flows for about 151 km. Its total passage covers 10 blocks, 77 gram panchayats and 82 villages of Ayodhya.

“In the course of time, the silt brought by floodwater and garbage thrown into it, almost devoured the Tamsa. Rising population led to encroachment into the river channels, choking it completely for 25 km near its origin,” says Jha. The Ayodhya authorities took up the rejuvenation project with local community support when Anil Kumar Pathak was the Ayodhya DM in 2019. “He was transferred before the project could take off. By the grace of god and team work, we completed the project in a year,” says Jha.

Jha said prior to the river’s restoration, the authorities had to take into account the encroachment along the 25-km course of the river where farming was on and dwelling units had come up. The silt had blocked the river. “We started the restoration process in all 10 blocks. Thousands of labourers from villages through which the river passes were engaged in various restoration projects,” said Jha.

“The entire river channel was demarcated using revenue maps and visual inspections by technical assistants and engineers,” added Jha. The experts identified encroachments and began the process of complete desilting, which increased the river depth and width by 1.5-2 metres. The funds for the work came through NREGA and State Finance Commission.

“The labour cost came via MGNREGA. All encroachments were removed and farmers rehabilitated,” says Jha. The engineers had to use big iron nets on the drains to prevent the discharge of polluted material into the river. They banned polythene in the adjoining villages. 

Around 103 drains connected to the Tamsa are free of silt. To aid the groundwater recharge, around 108 ponds in the catchment area and nearby were revived. Over 2 lakh saplings were planted of which 1,23,000 were by MGNREGA and 75,000 were planted by the forest department. Given its religious importance, efforts are on to develop ashrams along its banks.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamsa river Goswami Tulsidas former Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha Award of Excellence at Water Innovation Summit
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp