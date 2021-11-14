STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Rs 8400-crore grant for 19 states for primary healthcare

This includes health grants of Rs 70,051 crore. Of this, Rs 43,928 crore is recommended for rural local bodies and Rs 26,123 crore for urban bodies.

Published: 14th November 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19, Doctors

Representational image of healthcare workers wearing PPE. (File photo)

NEW DELHI: The Centre has released Rs 8,453.92 crore as health sector grant for rural and urban local bodies of 19 states, as per recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.  The government said the grants to the remaining nine states will be released after their proposals are received through the health ministry. 

The Commission in its report for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 recommended a total grant of Rs 4,27,911 crore to local governments. This includes health grants of Rs 70,051 crore. Of this,  Rs 43,928 crore is recommended for rural local bodies and Rs 26,123 crore for urban bodies. 

A statement from the Union government said these grants are meant to strengthen health systems and plug critical gaps in the healthcare system at the primary level. The Commission has also identified interventions that will directly lead to strengthening the primary health infrastructure and facilities in both rural and urban areas and has earmarked grants for each intervention. 

Some of the interventions recommended include support for diagnostic infrastructure to the primary healthcare facilities in rural areas with a fund of Rs 16,377 crore and block level public health units in rural areas with Rs 5,279 crore. It has also suggested construction of buildings of building-less Sub centres, PHCs, CHCs in rural areas which will cost Rs 7,167 crore, conversion of rural PHCs and sub centres into health and wellness centre with Rs 15,105 crore and a support for diagnostic infrastructure to the primary healthcare facilities in urban areas with Rs 2,095 crore.

In addition, an amount of Rs 24, 028 crore has been recommended for urban health and wellness centres. The health grants recommended to be released in the financial year 2021-22 is Rs 13,192 crore, which includes Rs 8,273 crore for rural and Rs 4,919 crore for urban local bodies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Primary healthcare grant 15th Finance Commission primary health infrastructure and facilities urban rural healthcare India
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp