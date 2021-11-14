Rs 8400-crore grant for 19 states for primary healthcare

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Centre has released Rs 8,453.92 crore as health sector grant for rural and urban local bodies of 19 states, as per recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission. The government said the grants to the remaining nine states will be released after their proposals are received through the health ministry.

The Commission in its report for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 recommended a total grant of Rs 4,27,911 crore to local governments. This includes health grants of Rs 70,051 crore. Of this, Rs 43,928 crore is recommended for rural local bodies and Rs 26,123 crore for urban bodies.

A statement from the Union government said these grants are meant to strengthen health systems and plug critical gaps in the healthcare system at the primary level. The Commission has also identified interventions that will directly lead to strengthening the primary health infrastructure and facilities in both rural and urban areas and has earmarked grants for each intervention.

Some of the interventions recommended include support for diagnostic infrastructure to the primary healthcare facilities in rural areas with a fund of Rs 16,377 crore and block level public health units in rural areas with Rs 5,279 crore. It has also suggested construction of buildings of building-less Sub centres, PHCs, CHCs in rural areas which will cost Rs 7,167 crore, conversion of rural PHCs and sub centres into health and wellness centre with Rs 15,105 crore and a support for diagnostic infrastructure to the primary healthcare facilities in urban areas with Rs 2,095 crore.

In addition, an amount of Rs 24, 028 crore has been recommended for urban health and wellness centres. The health grants recommended to be released in the financial year 2021-22 is Rs 13,192 crore, which includes Rs 8,273 crore for rural and Rs 4,919 crore for urban local bodies.