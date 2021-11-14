Section 144 clamped in Maharashtra’s Amravati on BJP bandh day  

Express News Service By

MUMBAI: A curfew has been imposed in Amravati in the state after fresh incidents of violence and vandalisation were reported during the BJP called a bandh on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The party had called the bandh in protest against Friday’s stone-pelting, and damaging of vehicles and shops in Malegaon, Nanded, Parbhani and Amravati. However, BJP Bandh was called only in Amravati city limits.

Skirmishes were reported in parts of the city, purportedly triggered by BJP elements after they found the refusal to shut shops with a few owners in compliance with the bandh. IPC Section 144 (curfew) was imposed in Amravati. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said that everyone should cooperate with the police. He said the police will take stringent action against those taking out in violence and damaging public and private property.

“I have spoken with the leader of the opposition as well and appeal to extend the support for the social harmony of the state. The unity of the state is more important than politics. The situation is under control. On Saturday, the violence was reported in Amravati after BJP’s bandh. We are also checking the intelligence report,” Walse-Patil said. He also pointed out that there was no need for calling protests in Maharashtra in the backdrop of recent violence in Tripura.

Amravati police commissioner Arti Singh said that without a medical reason, no one should come out from houses during the curfew. Amravati Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur also revealed that people should help to maintain the law and order. She appealed to the media not to repeat older clips. She urged the media to report responsibly.

While Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that the BJP-RSS is now resorting to inflicting conflict between two communities as they failed to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. He said BJP-RSS plans for a riot so that they can divide the society however they will not allow this nefarious plan to take shape.

Ban outfit: BJP leader

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has demanded banning the ‘Raza Academy’ that had organised protests in various parts of Maharashtra on Friday. He also termed it a terrorist organisation