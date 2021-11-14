STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

‘Won’t make massacre report public’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

The report prepared by the commission headed by former judge of Chhattisgarh High Court Justice Prashant Mishra was termed “incomplete” by CM Bhupesh Bhagel.

Published: 14th November 2021 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

RAIPUR:  As political debate gathered steam in Chhattisgarh following the questions raised by ruling Congress party over the recent submission of a judicial commission report on the Jheeram attack directly to the Governor, the report has been handed over by the Rajbhawan to the state government. 

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, however, told the Governor’s Office that his government wouldn’t make the commission’s report public. The report prepared by the commission headed by former judge of Chhattisgarh High Court Justice Prashant Mishra was termed “incomplete” by the chief minister. 

Earlier the BJP government led by Raman Singh had constituted a single-member judicial panel after the deadly Maoist ambush in 2013 during the Congress’ Parivartan Yatra at Jheeram. The attack eliminated a section of the state’s Congress leadership.  The opposition BJP has suspected something “fishy” following the stand taken by the Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jheeram attack Chhattisgarh Congress Parivartan Yatra at Jheeram Chhattisgarh High Court Justice Prashant Mishra Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp