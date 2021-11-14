‘Won’t make massacre report public’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: As political debate gathered steam in Chhattisgarh following the questions raised by ruling Congress party over the recent submission of a judicial commission report on the Jheeram attack directly to the Governor, the report has been handed over by the Rajbhawan to the state government.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, however, told the Governor’s Office that his government wouldn’t make the commission’s report public. The report prepared by the commission headed by former judge of Chhattisgarh High Court Justice Prashant Mishra was termed “incomplete” by the chief minister.

Earlier the BJP government led by Raman Singh had constituted a single-member judicial panel after the deadly Maoist ambush in 2013 during the Congress’ Parivartan Yatra at Jheeram. The attack eliminated a section of the state’s Congress leadership. The opposition BJP has suspected something “fishy” following the stand taken by the Congress.