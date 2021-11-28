STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi air quality still in ‘very poor’ zone: Experts

Published: 28th November 2021 10:26 AM

AQI, Delhi air quality

Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday morning, according to data issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

It is expected to improve from 29 November onwards due to high wind speed. Local surface winds are likely to increase slightly for the next two days, dispersing pollutants and leading to a slight improvement, but the AQI will be in the “higher end of the very poor” category, officials said.

The share of stubble burning in the city’s PM2.5 pollution was 8 per cent. “Mixing layer height and wind are the dominant factors controlling air quality. From 29 November, significant improvement in AQI is expected due to high wind speed,” said the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR on Friday.

