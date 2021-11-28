STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal and team court arrest protesting against ‘false’ case

Despite heavy security, senior leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal crossed the barricades to march to the CM’s residence and courted arrest.

Published: 28th November 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Sukhbir Singh Badal (second right) on way to protest outside Punjab CM’s residence in Chandigarh on Saturday, Nov 27, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal along with top leaders of the party courted arrest on Saturday while protesting against the alleged “conspiracy” by the ruling Congress to “implicate” senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug case.

Despite heavy security, senior leaders of the party crossed the barricades to march to the CM’s residence and courted arrest. Badal alleged that state Congress president Navjot Sidhu was resorting to extra-constitutional measures by directing the state government to register a false case against Bikram Majithia. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Badal Bikram Singh Majithia Navjot Sidhu
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp