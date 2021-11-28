Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal and team court arrest protesting against ‘false’ case

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal along with top leaders of the party courted arrest on Saturday while protesting against the alleged “conspiracy” by the ruling Congress to “implicate” senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug case.

Despite heavy security, senior leaders of the party crossed the barricades to march to the CM’s residence and courted arrest. Badal alleged that state Congress president Navjot Sidhu was resorting to extra-constitutional measures by directing the state government to register a false case against Bikram Majithia.