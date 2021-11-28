Congress leader Chidambaram, son summoned in Aircel case

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday summoned Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel Maxis case on December 20. The court took cognizance of the chargesheets filed by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

Special Judge M K Nagpal noted there was sufficient evidence to summon Chidambaram and the other accused in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED respectively.

“In view of the above and even despite the pendency of further investigation on certain aspects as stated in the chargesheet and nonexecution of the pending LRs (letters rogatory), this court is of the opinion that sufficient grounds exist to take cognizance and to proceed further into the matter against all the accused persons charge-sheeted,” the court order stated.

The CBI and ED had earlier informed the court that letters rogatory were sent to the United Kingdom and Singapore, seeking certain information regarding the probe, and there were some developments in that regard. Letters rogatory are formal communication in writing sent by the court in which action is pending to a foreign court, requesting judicial assistance.

Right to dissent is core of democracy

Free speech is not to be exercised only if it falls in line with the majoritarian view and right to dissent is the essence of a vibrant democracy, the high court said while dismissing a plea to stop the publication of Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s new book.

Court holds order on Ansal’s jail term

A court on Saturday reserved for 3 December its order on whether to suspend the seven-year jail terms awarded to real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal for tampering with evidence in the 1997 case of Uphaar cinema fire.