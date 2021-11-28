STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress whip for MPs on first day of winter session

Congress has issued whip in both the houses of parliament asking all its MPs to be present in the house Monday.

A view of Parliament

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: With farm laws listed in the Lok Sabha for repeal on Monday, the Congress has issued whip asking all MPs to be present in the house and has also called a meeting of the Opposition parties to discuss strategy for the winter session of the Parliament. Congress has issued whip in both the houses of parliament asking all its MPs to be present in the house Monday. BJP has also issued whip for its MPs. 

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited the floor leaders of the Rajya Sabha for a meeting on Monday at 10 am to discuss strategy. The TMC is expected to skip the meeting over the ongoing tussle between the two parties. 

During the strategy meeting, the Opposition parties will discuss issues to be taken up on priority basis to corner the government. The Congress, TMC and other parties have jointly said that they will raise issue related to price rise, concerns raised by farmers, Covid deaths. etc. 

“Meeting will be chaired by Kharge and Congress has already invited floor leaders of the other opposition parties to discuss strategy. We are hopeful that all parties will turn up as it is important that we take on the government as united Opposition in both the houses,” said a senior Congress leader.

