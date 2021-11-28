Travel curbs may stay, Omicron variant in Europe

Kumar Vikram By

NEW DELHI: Concerned over the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529 found in South Africa that has been designated as a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization and named Omicron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions in India.

At a comprehensive meeting to review the public health preparedness in the backdrop of the new variant, which is possibly more transmissible than the highly infectious Delta variant, the PM highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines with a specific focus on countries identified as ‘at risk.’ The meeting was held a day after the civil aviation ministry said regular international passenger flights would resume operation from December 15 with certain exceptions.

Countries marked as ‘at risk’ by the union health ministry would continue to have restrictions on the number of weekly flights. The meeting came on a day when suspected Omicron cases were reported in Germany, Netherlands Czech Republic and the United Kingdom. There have been 77 fully confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in South Africa, four cases in Botswana and one in Hong Kong. The UK, US, EU, Australia, Brazil, Turkey, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman and Thailand, among others have already banned travel from certain African countries.

In Saturday’s meeting, the PM stressed the need to increase the second dose coverage and also asked states to ensure that all those who have got the first dose are given the second dose on time. He also directed officials to work closely with state governments to ensure that there was proper awareness at the state and district level.

He directed that intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in clusters reporting higher cases and required technical support be provided to states that are reporting higher cases presently. The meeting was attended by cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, Niti-Aayog member (health), Dr V K Paul, home secretary A K Bhalla, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, among others.

Officials briefed Modi about Omicron along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries. Its implications for India were also discussed. The PM spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant. He said in light of the new threat, people needed to more cautious and take proper precautions like masking and social distancing. The PM directed genome sequencing samples be collected from international travelers, community as per norms.

TWO SOUTH AFRICANS TEST COVID POSITIVE

Two South Africans, who arrived at the Bengaluru airport, have tested Covid positive. While both of them are quarantined, test reports are awaited to ascertain whether the duo is infected with the Omicron

variant. The test results will take another 48 hours to arrive, the Health Department said.

Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas said as many as 584 people, so far, have arrived in Bengaluru from 10 “high-risk” nations, and as many as 94 individuals have come from South Africa alone so far. The senior officer also visited the Bengaluru airport to inspect the security and precautionary measures being undertaken by authorities there.