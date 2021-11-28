STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP wants only baba, not bua-babua: Rajnath Singh

The defence minister was addressing 29,500 booth presidents of the BJP from across 16 districts in Jaunpur.

Published: 28th November 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo | ANI)

LUCKNOW: Bringing the Bua-Babua jibe back into the poll narrative in Uttar Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday claimed the people of UP did not want either bua or babua, apparently referring to BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Pary chief Akhilesh Yadav respectively.

“Instead they will prefer Baba only,” said Rajnath in an apparent reference to Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath. The defence minister was addressing 29,500 booth presidents of the BJP from across 16 districts in Jaunpur.

All praise for the Yogi government, Rajnath claimed that law of the land was restored during the last four and a half years of his tenure during which not only development took place but employment was also generated, social harmony was attained and a crime-free environment was created.

“Due to improvement in the law and order, investment is pouring in UP. Investments worth Rs 5 lakh crore have already come into the state during the last 4.5 years,” said Rajnath.  Talking about the significance of absolute majority in democracy, the defence minister said due to absolute majority in Parliament, the government could scrap Art 370. “Today a grand temple of Lord Ram is taking shape in Ayodhya. Those who believed that the dream of Ram temple would never come true, they can see it becoming a reality today,” said the defence minister.

Taking on the SP, Rajnath said that the party has taken out the “Jinnah genie” from the closed bottle yet again. “Jinnah can never be equalised with the father of nation. The SP leaders are praising him. I want to ask them what is the use of bringing Jinnah into discourse as he was responsible for country’s division.”

