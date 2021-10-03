 Asola Wildlife Sanctuary to get electric cars and guided tours 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai, inaugurating the Wildlife Conservation Week at the Asola wildlife sanctuary on Saturday, said that from now on people visiting the sanctuary will be provided with electric cars and guides through an online booking system.

The minister said in a statement that green spaces like Asola are the lungs of the city and the forest department is making all efforts to increase the green cover through major plantation drives over the past six years.

“There is a butterfly park and a Neeli Jheel within the sanctuary area, which not many people know of at the moment. Introduction of online booking system and guided tours in electric vehicles will help raise awareness about the sanctuary area as well as on the need for conserving green areas,” said Rai.

He further said that a cycle track has also been constructed for people to engage in healthy activities such as cycling. So far people could visit the sanctuary only with manual bookings. The entry fee for adults is Rs 10 and Rs. 5 for children and school students.

Rai said that the ‘Green Cover’ of the national capital increased by 2,500 hectares under the Kejriwal-led government achieving 21.88% of cover. The Wildlife Week will be observed during October 2-8. The forest department also plans to organize awareness campaigns and competitions for school students during this time in the sanctuary.

The sanctuary is spread over an area of 32.71 sqkm on the southern Delhi Ridge of Aravalli range on the Delhi-Haryana border. Located in southern Delhi and northern parts of Faridabad and Gurugram districts, it is part of the Northern Aravalli leopard wildlife corridor, which extends from the Sariska National Park in Rajasthan to Delhi Ridge.