More households got tap water in two years than past 7 decades: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: More work had been done towards providing tap water to households in last two years than what was done in previous seven decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while unveiling Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh (RJJK).

“From Independence till 2019, only three crore households in the country had access to tap water. Since the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, five crore households have been connected with water connections.

Today, water is reaching every household in about 1.25 lakh villages in about 80 districts of the country,” he said. The coverage in aspirational districts has increased from 31 lakh to 1.16 crore, the PM added. “In just two years, more work has been done than was done in the last seven decades,” said the prime minister. Any individual, institution, corporation or philanthropist can contribute to the RJJK to help provide tap water to households.

The platform to allow donations is aimed to help boost the provision of tap water to schools, Anganwadi centres, spiritual shelters and other public institutions.

The PM also interacted with gram panchayats and paani samitis/Village Water and Sanitation Committees on ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’. Speaking about the initiatives of his government in the rural areas, Modi said measures like toilets in every home and school, affordable sanitary pads, nutrition support during pregnancy and immunisation had strengthened the “Matra Shakti (women power)”. “Most of the 2.5 crore houses constructed in the villages are in the name of women.

Ujjwala has relieved women of smokefilled life. They are being integrated with self-reliance mission through self-help group movement,” said Modi. He added that there has been 13-fold increase in the last seven years in support to women under National Livelihood Mission as compared to five preceding years to 2014.