Mumbai Diary: Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers concerned about BJP's 'tactics'

Confidants may spell problems for ministers

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ministers are worried about the tactics of the BJP of choosing soft targets and victimising them. The ministers’ close associates have started getting notices from the Income Tax department. If these close associates of the ruling party spill the beans, then it may spell problems for these vulnerable leaders. Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, Congress minister Ashok Chavan and NCP minister Jitendra Awhad have been slapped with I-T notices. Shiv Sena MP Bhavan Gawali’s close associate Saeed Khan got arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Three groups in Maharashtra BJP unit

These days, Maharashtra BJP seems to have been divided into three groups – the one led by former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, the second by state party president Chandrakant Patil, and the third by senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar. All three groups within the BJP are working independently to strengthen and expand their bases.

Fadnavis is more comfortable with turncoat leaders. Chandrakant Patil is mostly camped in Pune — his migrated constituency. Ashish Shelar has been touring the state and visiting various prominent, ignored and neglected leaders and various factions of the BJP to understand their issues. Shelar is said to regularly brief his party high command about the ground reality of Maharashtra politics and the BJP.

BJP MP Gopal Shetty resigns party posts

Gopal Shetty, the second time BJP LoK Sabha MP from Mumbai, surprisingly announced his resignation on Facebook. Shetty resigned from various parliamentary committees. Shetty, who started his political career as a corporator, then MLA, and now MP, was not happy with the party leadership. Later in his constituency function, Shetty was more comfortable being sidelined into a corner than with his party leaders. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, he defeated film actor Urmila Matondkar with 4.66 lakh votes’ margin. Despite this, he was not given any importance in the affairs of the party.

Loyalty to Sonia paying dividends

Rajani Patil, the recently elected Congress Rajya Sabha MP, couldn’t even help to elect one MLA, MP, or garner votes for any Congress candidate. However, her proximity to Congress president Sonia Gandhi secured her Rajya Sabha seat for the second time. Earlier also, Rajani was nominated for the MLC from the Congress quota. When everyone was criticising Sonia on her foreign origin issue, Rajani, the then sitting BJP Lok Sabha MP from Beed, quit the saffron party in 1998 and joined the Congress. She also supported Sonia’s candidature as the party chief. Her loyalty has been paying her dividends time and again.