PM Modi slams Opposition for ‘intellectual dishonesty’

“Look at those who are opposing the pro-farmer reforms today and the people will see the real meaning of intellectual dishonesty and rajneetik dhokhadhadi (political deceit).” 

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of “intellectual dishonesty” and “political deceit” in its criticism of his government and said tough and big decisions needed to be taken to bring benefits to citizens.

In an interview to a news magazine, Modi took on his political rivals over their attack on him for decisions like new farm reform laws, rollout of the GST and Aadhaar, and construction of a new parliament building.

“Look at those who are opposing the pro-farmer reforms today and the people will see the real meaning of intellectual dishonesty and rajneetik dhokhadhadi (political deceit).” 

It is one thing if a party makes a promise and is unable to deliver on it but what is a “particularly undesirable” and “detestable” trait is some of these parties made promises on the lines of the reforms enacted by his government and have now done a U-turn and spread “the most malicious kind of misinformation on the promises they had made,” he said.

