RSS leader grilled in Jaipur bribery case

RSS leader Nimbaram, an accused in the Jaipur Bribery Case, has finally been questioned by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan.

Published: 03rd October 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

JAIPUR: RSS leader Nimbaram, an accused in the Jaipur Bribery Case, has finally been questioned by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan.

Three months ago, the regional publicist of the RSS in the state, Nimbaram, was named as one of the four accused in a graft case.

The case involved an alleged kickback of Rs 20 crore in Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation’s contract with a garbage collection firm.

Since then Nimbaram had been absconding. The ACB had booked Nimbaram as an accused based on a video clip.

In the clip, Rajaram Gurjar and a representative of BVG company were allegedly trying to strike a deal for ‘commission’ from the firm. Gurjar is the husband of the suspended Jaipur Mayor, Somya Gurjar. Nimbaram was also seen sitting with them in this video.

