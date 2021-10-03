RSS leader grilled in Jaipur bribery case

Express News Service By

JAIPUR: RSS leader Nimbaram, an accused in the Jaipur Bribery Case, has finally been questioned by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan.

Three months ago, the regional publicist of the RSS in the state, Nimbaram, was named as one of the four accused in a graft case.

The case involved an alleged kickback of Rs 20 crore in Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation’s contract with a garbage collection firm.

Since then Nimbaram had been absconding. The ACB had booked Nimbaram as an accused based on a video clip.

In the clip, Rajaram Gurjar and a representative of BVG company were allegedly trying to strike a deal for ‘commission’ from the firm. Gurjar is the husband of the suspended Jaipur Mayor, Somya Gurjar. Nimbaram was also seen sitting with them in this video.